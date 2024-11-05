Chandrika Kumaratunga raises security concerns in letter to Ministry of Public Security

Former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has expressed serious concerns regarding her security arrangements in a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) Ravi Seneviratne.

The letter, dated November 4, 2024, outlines discrepancies in the security details provided to her compared to those of other former presidents.

In her correspondence, Kumaratunga references a conversation that took place on October 23, 2024, between Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Hesiri and Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagath Chandrakumara.

Following this discussion, SP Chandrakumara sent a detailed response on October 28, emphasizing the necessity of at least 50 security personnel for her protection due to the significant threats she faces.

Kumaratunga highlighted that she is the only former president who has survived an assassination attempt, underscoring the gravity of her situation.

She noted that police intelligence reports indicate that the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) made threats against her life in public statements issued in 2006 and 2014.

The former president pointed out a stark contrast in the security measures allocated to her compared to her peers.

For instance, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa reportedly enjoys the protection of 243 security personnel, including 63 military members and 180 police officers. Similarly, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is assigned 200 security personnel, while Maithripala Sirisena has 109 police officers dedicated to his safety.

In contrast, Kumaratunga’s security detail has been drastically reduced from 50 to just 30 personnel.

She raised concerns about the current government’s stance on security for its leaders, questioning why her protection is being compromised while other former presidents receive extensive security measures.

Kumaratunga expressed her fear, stating, “As my husband Vijaya Kumaratunga was killed for political reasons, there is a suspicion that there is a conspiracy to kill me too.”

In closing, Kumaratunga urged the ministry to reconsider her security needs, emphasizing the potential dangers she faces.

This letter comes amid ongoing debates about security measures for political leaders in Sri Lanka and the perceived disparity in the treatment of former presidents.

The ministry has yet to respond to her requests for additional security.