Person arrested for creating counterfeit 5,000-Rupee note featuring Sri Lankan President
Posted by Editor on November 5, 2024 - 12:11 pm
A person has been arrested in connection with the release of an image of a counterfeit 5,000-rupee note on the Internet that falsely used a photograph of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that the suspect was arrested yesterday (November 4) in Piliyandala.
The arrested suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Athurugiriya, is to be produced before the court.
