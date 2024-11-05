Person arrested for creating counterfeit 5,000-Rupee note featuring Sri Lankan President

Posted by Editor on November 5, 2024 - 12:11 pm

A person has been arrested in connection with the release of an image of a counterfeit 5,000-rupee note on the Internet that falsely used a photograph of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stated that the suspect was arrested yesterday (November 4) in Piliyandala.

The arrested suspect, a 38-year-old resident of Athurugiriya, is to be produced before the court.