Four Sri Lanka Customs officials sentenced to 35 years for accepting bribe
Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 2:24 pm
Four former Sri Lanka Customs officials were each sentenced to 35 years in prison by the Colombo High Court today (November 6).
They were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 125 million in 2015 to release bus spare parts imported for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).
Each of the convicted individuals was also fined Rs. 125 million.
The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle.
The officials had received the bribe from a businessman in the Panchikawatta area to release the imported spare parts.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Four Sri Lanka Customs officials sentenced to 35 years for accepting bribe November 6, 2024
- Donald Trump claims victory in 2024 Presidential race, projects powerful comeback November 6, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government refutes claims of security reduction for former President Kumaratunga November 6, 2024
- Dr. Shafi acquitted of all charges in sterilization case November 6, 2024
- Sri Lanka Prime Minister’s medical unit handed over to Ministry of Health November 6, 2024