Four Sri Lanka Customs officials sentenced to 35 years for accepting bribe

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 2:24 pm

Four former Sri Lanka Customs officials were each sentenced to 35 years in prison by the Colombo High Court today (November 6).

They were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 125 million in 2015 to release bus spare parts imported for the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Each of the convicted individuals was also fined Rs. 125 million.

The verdict was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle.

The officials had received the bribe from a businessman in the Panchikawatta area to release the imported spare parts.