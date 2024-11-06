Sri Lankan President Dissanayake extends warm wishes to U.S. President Trump

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 9:34 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated Donald J. Trump on being elected as the 47th President of the United States.

The message shared on his official X account,

“Warm congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump on receiving a strong endorsement as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to engaging with your administration in realizing common objectives of our relations that are beneficial to the people of Sri Lanka and the United States.”