Sri Lankan President Dissanayake extends warm wishes to U.S. President Trump
Posted by Editor on November 6, 2024 - 9:34 pm
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated Donald J. Trump on being elected as the 47th President of the United States.
The message shared on his official X account,
“Warm congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump on receiving a strong endorsement as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to engaging with your administration in realizing common objectives of our relations that are beneficial to the people of Sri Lanka and the United States.”
