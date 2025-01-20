Donald Trump sworn in as 47th U.S. President

Posted by Editor on January 20, 2025 - 10:45 pm

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, pledging a “revolution of common sense” and swift action on his agenda.

Trump, who overcame past impeachments, criminal indictments, and assassination attempts, marked a historic return to the White House as Republicans regained control of Washington.

In his inaugural address, Trump declared an end to “America’s decline” and promised to restore sovereignty, safety, and justice. Executive orders prepared for immediate action will address border security, expand fossil fuel production, and dismantle federal diversity and inclusion programs.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors due to frigid weather, making it the first indoor inauguration in 40 years. He used two bibles for the oath, including one owned by Abraham Lincoln, with Chief Justice John Roberts officiating. Vice President JD Vance was also sworn in, marking a new era of Republican leadership.

Trump’s presidency follows a remarkable political comeback after his 2020 defeat. His return is underscored by promises to curb immigration, boost domestic energy, and roll back Democratic policies. On foreign policy, his “America First” stance is expected to influence U.S. alliances amid global tensions.

The day’s events reflected Trump’s contentious yet resilient political journey, as he vowed to enact swift and sweeping changes across the government.