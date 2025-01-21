MP Ramanathan Archchuna in traffic dispute with Police in Anuradhapura
Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna was involved in a dispute with a group of police officers on traffic duty in the Rambewa area of Anuradhapura this morning (January 21).
It is reported that the police stopped the MP’s vehicle, which was being driven with VIP flashing lights, causing inconvenience to other vehicles.
As a result, the MP engaged in an altercation with the police officers on duty. During the incident, the officers requested the MP to produce his identification and driver’s license.
The MP reportedly refused to provide the documents and behaved in an argumentative manner.
The incident occurred this morning while he was on his way to Parliament.
Meanwhile, the three-member special committee appointed to investigate allegations against Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna is scheduled to convene at the Parliament complex at 11:00 AM today (January 21).
The committee, recently established to probe the allegations, will focus on reviewing the evidence and preparing a detailed report to be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament.
