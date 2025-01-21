Manusha Nanayakkara arrives at CID for statement on South Korea incident
Posted by Editor on January 21, 2025 - 10:24 am
Former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) earlier today (January 21) to make a statement.
This follows an announcement made by his lawyer in the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (January 20), stating that Nanayakkara is ready to provide a statement regarding the South Korea employment incident.
In connection with the incident, Nanayakkara submitted a bail application, requesting release on bail before being taken into custody.
The application was presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali, where President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris, representing Nanayakkara, made the announcement.
