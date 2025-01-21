Sri Lanka reviews IMF agreement for additional relief measures

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2025 - 12:37 pm

The Sri Lankan government is reviewing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement to provide more relief to the people.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Harshana Suriyapperuma, made this statement today (January 21) in the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The IMF agreement has already been reviewed to some extent, and certain tax relief measures have been introduced, according to the Deputy Minister.

These measures include increasing the tax-paying threshold on earnings to Rs. 150,000, exempting VAT on milk products, and providing Rs. 6,000 to all children in need for the purchase of school stationery.

The Deputy Minister further stated that this relief will also be available to children from families that do not receive “Aswesuma” welfare benefits.