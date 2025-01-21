Sri Lanka Government to provide vehicles for all 225 MPs – No more import permits

Posted by Editor on January 21, 2025 - 12:58 pm

The Sri Lanka government plans to provide vehicles for all 225 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the near future, according to Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath.

During an appearance on a TV program on January 20, 2025, the Minister announced that MPs will no longer be granted permits to import vehicles.

Instead, the government will ensure that all MPs are provided with vehicles, eliminating the need for individual vehicle import permits.

Minister Herath emphasized that the vehicles provided to MPs must be of equal condition and model, whether used or brand new, to avoid any future questions or concerns.

He further clarified that the vehicles will be allocated for the MPs’ use throughout their five-year government term.

There are two options for MPs regarding the vehicles after the term ends:

Handing over the vehicle back to the government. Paying the vehicle’s depreciated price and keeping the vehicle for personal use.

The decision to provide these vehicles aims to streamline the process and ensure fairness for all MPs.