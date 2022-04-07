Apr 07 2022 April 7, 2022 April 7, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe appointed new Governor of Central Bank

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe – Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) and Secretary to the Finance Minister, the President Media Division said.

Accordingly, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has been appointed as the new CBSL Governor while K.M. Mahinda Siriwardena has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance.

They received their letters of appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (April 07).

Secretary to the President, Gamini Senarath was also present on the occasion, the President’s Media Division said.

K.M. Mahinda Siriwardena and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

K.M. Mahinda Siriwardena – Secretary to the Ministry of Finance

