Dr. Saveen Semage re-appointed as CEO of NMRA

January 9, 2024

The Ministry of Health announced the re-appointment of Dr. Saveen Semage as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) today (January 09).

Dr. Saveen Semage previously served as the CEO of the NMRA from November 2021 until May 2022, before he resigned from the position.

In May 2022, Dr. Saveen Semage announced his resignation as the CEO of NMRA on social media, blaming the move by Ravi Kumudesh, President of the College of Medical Laboratory Science, over allegations leveled at NMRA over the drug shortage at that time.

The new appointment was made by Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, following a selection process from among applications submitted for the vacant position.