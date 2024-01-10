Ranil Wickremesinghe named as next candidate of UNP for Presidential Election 2024

Posted by Editor on January 10, 2024 - 8:00 am

The United National Party (UNP) Management Committee unanimously decided yesterday (January 09) that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should contest for the upcoming Presidential Election.

When contacted UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardena, he said the committee members unanimously requested that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should contest the upcoming Presidential Election.

He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the Presidential Election as a National candidate and any party seeking political and economic stability in Sri Lanka, can support the President at the election.

The Committee has also decided to hold the Presidential Election in September, 2024.

Committee members include Ministers Manusha Nanayakkara, Harin Fernando, MP Wajira Abeywardana, Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Deputy Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Dr. Karunasena Kodithuwakku, Ravi Karunanayake, Lasantha Gunawardena and Shamal Senarath.

Presidential Advisor on National Security and Presidential Chief of Staff Sagala Rathnayake was not present at the meeting as he is out of the country.

The committee also discussed the possibility of holding the Parliamentary Election in January 2025 and the Local Government election in March 2025 after the presidential election.