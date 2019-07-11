Dr. Mohamed Shafi of the Kurunegala Hospital has been further remanded until July 25 by the Kurunegala Magistrate Sampath Kariyawasam today.

The case against Dr. Shafi, who is accused of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, was taken up for hearing today (11).

He was produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate Sampath Kariyawasam by the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning.