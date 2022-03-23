Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen will be paid salary arrears and allowances, AG tells court

The Attorney General informs Court that steps are being taken to settle the overdue salary payments of Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Hospital during the time he was sent on compulsory leave after being suspended.

Dr. Shafi Shihabdeen of Kurunegala Teaching Hospital was sent on compulsory leave from May 24, 2019 over allegations of performing illegal sterilisation operations.

A writ application filed by Dr. Shafi was taken up before Appeals Court Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

Additional Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawarshane conveyed this to the court while producing a letter from the Director-General of the Public Service Commission in this regard.

The letter read that Dr. Shafi should be paid the basic salary arrears, cost of living allowance, and interim allowances for the period during which he was on compulsory leave.

Further proceedings pertaining to Dr. Shafi’s writ applications have been fixed for May 31.