All Party Conference currently underway under President’s patronage

The All Party Conference convened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa began at the President’s House a short while with the participation of representatives of respective parties.

The forum was mooted by Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to seek solutions for the ongoing economic crisis.

However, several parties including SJB and JVP decided to boycott the All Party Conference.

The parties that will boycott the All Party Conference are:

Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Jathika Jana Balavegaya

All Ceylon Tamil Congress

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal

Thamil Makkal Thesiya Kuttani (TMTK)

All Ceylon Makkal Congress

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress