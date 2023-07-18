Driver killed, 06 persons injured in bus accident at Wellawaya

A man was killed and six others were injured after a bus skidded off the road and fell down a 10 metre precipice near the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project Office in Karandagolla on the Ella – Wellawaya main road this morning (July 18).

Police said the bus which was running from Uma Oya towards Wellawaya met with the accident after carrying a group of ten employees of the Uma Oya project office who had finished the night shift.

Driver and the six persons who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Wellawaya Base Hospital.

The 73-year old driver who was a resident of Wellawaya, died on admission to the hospital.

However, a spokesperson of the hospital assured that the condition of the 06 injured persons is not critical.

A man who was travelling in the bus at the time of the incident stated that the accident occurred due to the brakes of the speeding bus failing.