Driving licence fees revised in Sri Lanka

A gazette notification has been published revising the existing fees for obtaining a driving licence in Sri Lanka.

It is reported that the Minister of Transport and Highways, Bandula Gunawardena has issued the relevant gazette notification effective from yesterday (October 10).

Accordingly, the gazette notice has stated the new fees for general service and one-day service for obtaining a driver’s licence.

According to the gazette notification, the application fee for a new driving licence is Rs.2,500 per class under regular service and Rs 3,500 under one-day service.

It is reported that the fees for driving licence written test, practical test, adding new vehicle classes to driving licence, renewal of driving licence and extension of validity period have also been revised.

In addition, it also stated in the gazette notice that the charges for online services for Sri Lankan driving licence holders living abroad will be available to pay in US dollars.

