Dry weather triggers water cuts in Colombo district

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2026 - 7:58 am

Due to the dry weather conditions affecting Sri Lanka, a water cut will be imposed today (April 3) in several areas of the Colombo District.

According to a notice issued yesterday (April 2) by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), water supply will be suspended in several areas, including Padukka, Homagama, Pelanwatta, and Pannipitiya, which receive water from the Kalatuwawa and Labugama reservoirs.

Accordingly, a water cut is currently in effect in the Padukka area from 8:00 PM yesterday (April 2) until 8:00 PM today (April 3).

Likewise, water supply to the Homagama area is scheduled to be suspended for 24 hours, from 8:00 PM today (April 3) until 8:00 PM tomorrow (April 4).

In addition, it has been decided to impose a water cut in the Pelanwatta area from 8:00 PM tomorrow (April 4) until 8:00 PM the following day (April 5).

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has decided to implement these water cuts once every three days in the above-mentioned areas.

However, on days when there is no water cut, arrangements have been made to provide a continuous water supply.

Accordingly, the Board stated that water cuts will be imposed again on April 7, 2026, in Padukka; on April 8, 2026, in Homagama; and on April 9, 2026, in Pelanwatta.