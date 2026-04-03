Sri Lankan President orders urgent steps to secure fertiliser supply

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2026 - 8:11 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that ensuring a continuous supply of fertiliser to the farming community, in the face of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, is a primary objective of the Sri Lankan Government.

The President also instructed officials to further streamline the existing fertiliser distribution mechanism and to explore alternative measures, taking into account the challenges currently affecting fertiliser imports.

The President issued these instructions during a discussion held yesterday morning (April 2) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, ministry officials, and senior representatives of relevant institutions.

Attention was drawn to the current fertiliser stocks and the distribution mechanism. The President emphasised the need for proper management of fertiliser distribution at the district level to ensure its effective delivery to farmers.

In light of the prevailing crisis conditions, the President further instructed that necessary measures be taken to prevent certain traders from hoarding fertiliser and selling it at inflated prices.

Officials also stated that a quantity of fertiliser stocks that had been hoarded had been identified and handed over by the Department of Agriculture to the Department of Agrarian Development. They added that steps are being taken to maintain fertiliser stocks within the Department of Agriculture as a strategic reserve under the current circumstances.

Discussions were also held on the possibility of importing fertiliser through alternative mechanisms by engaging with countries not affected by conflict.

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K. D. Lalkantha; Secretary to the Ministry D. P. Wickramasinghe; Senior Additional Secretary to the President Kapila Janaka Bandara; Chairman of the State Fertiliser Company T. C. W. Sethuge; Commissioner General of the Department of Agrarian Development and Director of the National Fertiliser Secretariat Chandana Lokuhewage; along with officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of fertiliser import companies, were also present at the discussion.