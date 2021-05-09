Education Minister to hold talks this week on reopening schools
Posted in Local News
Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said he would meet with a group of leading doctors and educational sector experts in Sri Lanka next Wednesday to seek advice on the opening of schools, pre-schools, Pirivenas and universities.
He said the government do not intend to suspend the day-to-day activities of the country due to the COVID pandemic and that hoping to provide the vaccine to its citizens as soon as possible.
When the govt decides to roll out (un-approved) vaccine under emergency use to innocent public, people don’t understand what this Prof cum Minister going to discuss with leading medical & educational experts now ? He could simply wait till the task force on Covid -19 gives it ruling without wasting money !