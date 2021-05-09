May 09 2021 May 9, 2021 May 9, 2021 1Comment by Administrator

Education Minister to hold talks this week on reopening schools

G.L. Peiris

Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said he would meet with a group of leading doctors and educational sector experts in Sri Lanka next Wednesday to seek advice on the opening of schools, pre-schools, Pirivenas and universities.

He said the government do not intend to suspend the day-to-day activities of the country due to the COVID pandemic and that hoping to provide the vaccine to its citizens as soon as possible.

