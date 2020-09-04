Co-cabinet Spokesman Energy Minister Udaya Prabath Gammanpila yesterday stressed the importance of introducing a new education system based on practical learning.

Speaking at the media conference held yesterday at the Government Information Department to inform decisions taken at this week’s Cabinet meeting, Minister Gammanpila said a Cabinet Paper was submitted by Education Minister Prof.G.L.Pieris seeking approval to introduce an Education System based on practical learning.

“Since the topic of the new education system is a very sensitive one, the Cabinet of Ministers cannot approve it as soon as it is submitted. So it is scheduled to discuss the proposal deeply at the next meeting.” said the minister.

He further said that the prevailing education system was introduced by the British rulers to produce more and more clerks and even in England; they have changed their old education system.

“Today’s education system lacks practical skills necessary to excel in the working world and it is important to change this system to prevent the issue of unemployed degree holders,” he added.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)