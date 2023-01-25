Election Commission Member P.M.S. Charles resigns from post

Member of Election Commission P.M.S. Charles resigned from her post, a spokesman from the President’s office said.

Sources said the President had received Ms. Charles’s letter of resignation informing she will resign from the commission on January 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Chairman of the commission Nimal Punchihewa is also expected to follow suit.

The development comes after the constitutional council decided to call for applications from potential members to independent commissions.