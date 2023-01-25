IMF tells Sri Lanka Government to tax all those who earn above Rs. 45,000 per month

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has instructed the Sri Lankan government to tax all those who draw a salary or a monthly income of over Rs. 45,000 but this proposal has not been accepted by the government, Minister Bandula Gunawardana said yesterday (January 24).

Bandula Gunawardena said that the Sri Lanka government will maintain its policy of imposing taxes only on those who earn a monthly income of Rs.100,000 or more.

Gunawardena said President Ranil Wickremesinghe had revealed this IMF proposal to the cabinet on Monday (January 23).