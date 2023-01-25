Three officials arrive at Human Rights Commision of Sri Lanka over Power Cuts

Assistant General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) Ronald Comester, the Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, Sugath Dharmakeerthi and the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, Janaka Ratnayake arrived at the Human Rights Commission this morning (January 25).

Three officials have appeared before the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) following summons issued over the continuation of the scheduled power cuts despite the ongoing 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination.

The HRCSL issuing a statement said it observed that the education rights of students sitting the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will be violated as a result of on-going power cuts.

The Commission said it informed the Secretary of the Ministry of Power and Energy and the PUCSL Chairman on Monday (23) in writing to refrain from enforcing power cuts from the 23rd of January to the 17th of February, during the course of the A/Level Exam.

However, the HRCSL noted that both officials have failed to act in this regard and therefore have been summoned before the Commission.

Meanwhile, according to the schedule released by the PUCSL, approval has been granted for the Ceylon Electricity Board to impose two-hour-and-20-minute power cuts in all residential areas.