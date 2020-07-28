United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said the present electoral system has to be amended urgently, as it is a costly and foolish exercise.

He said when he had contested General Elections in the past, he had been able to visit voters of his electorate personally, but noted that such endeavours had however, been thwarted by the present system.

He made these remarks while addressing a political rally held in Bokundara, Piliyandala, recently.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)