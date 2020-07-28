Jul 28 2020 July 28, 2020 July 28, 2020 1Comment by Administrator

Electoral system needs amending – Ranil

Posted in

Ranil Wickremesinghe

United National Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said the present electoral system has to be amended urgently, as it is a costly and foolish exercise.

He said when he had contested General Elections in the past, he had been able to visit voters of his electorate personally, but noted that such endeavours had however, been thwarted by the present system.

He made these remarks while addressing a political rally held in Bokundara, Piliyandala, recently.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Upatissa Perera)

