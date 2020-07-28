Following corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, the ‘Itukama’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs.1,526 million.

Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thera handed over Rs.50,000 to the Fund on behalf of the Thawalama Development Foundation, while the chauffeurs working for the Ministry of Foreign Relations donated Rs.111,800.

In addition, K.R. Ranasinghe, a retired disabled war hero of the 7th Infantry Regiment donated Rs.4,000; Chairman of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate ETI Deal Malpractices, K.T. Chithrasiri, donated Rs.81,315; the Department of Examinations donated Rs.378,260; and the Competent Authority of the University of the Visual and Performing Arts, Emeritus Prof. W.M. A Bandara, donated Rs.100,000 to the Fund. The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs.1,526,736,090.51.

Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers via www.itukama.lk, or by dialling #207#. For further information, call 0760700700 / 011232088 / 0112354340 / 0112424012.