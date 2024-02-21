Electricity charges will be lower than expected – Kanchana

Posted by Editor on February 21, 2024

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera told Parliament on Tuesday (February 20) that the electricity tariffs will be reduced by a greater amount than previously mentioned.

Proposals were made from various parties regarding the reduction of electricity bills.

After considering all those suggestions, the proposal prepared by the Electricity Board is to be submitted to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) on Wednesday (February 21) or the next day.

The minister also mentioned that the price may be revised accordingly.

The minister also stated that the claim made by Ranjan Jayalal of Ceylon Electricity Public Employees’ Union during a press conference, saying that the parliament hadn’t paid its electricity bill, is untrue.

The parliament has indeed paid its bill on time, he said.

The minister requested the Speaker to call Jayalal to the Parliamentary Privileges Committee because spreading this false information has caused the public to feel hostile towards the parliament and its members.