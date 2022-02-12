Electricity supply and healthcare declared essential services

An Extraordinary Gazette was issued by Secretary to the Head of State Gamini Senarath, on the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (February 11) declaring the supply of electricity, as well as treatment for patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries as essential services.

As per the gazette notification, “the supply of electricity” and “all service, work or labor, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution” will now be considered essential services.