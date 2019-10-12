The United National Party says the results of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election will have no impact on the results of the Presidential Election.

Speaking at a media briefing Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said the United National Front has fielded the most suitable individual for the November 16th Election.

The Deputy Minister said certain groups celebrating the results of the Elpitiya Election will prove to be beneficial for the UNF.

Deputy Minister Bandara highlighted that the United National Party has over the years lost the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, adding that at the 2015 Presidential and General Elections, the United National Front claimed wins in the area.

The Deputy Minister said Presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa is not just a name restricted to a political party but is a people’s man who will work for the country.

Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe also commenting on the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election results said the results of the Election are irrelevant to the Presidential Election.

Minister Senasinghe said according to the stats they have received, Minister Sajith Premadasa is 53-54% ahead in the Presidential race adding that they hope to increase this percentage to 55-56%.

(Source: News Radio)