Third secretary of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman involved in Human Trafficking arrested

The third secretary of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman, E. Kushan was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning (November 29).

Kushan arrived in Sri Lanka at around 3.57 AM today (November 29) from Muscat, Oman’s port capital.

The official in question has been accused of allegedly being involved in the human trafficking racket where Sri Lankan females seeking foreign employment as domestic workers had been sent to Oman on tourist visas and later used for sex trafficking.

UPDATE – 01:55 PM: The third secretary of Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman, E. Kushan who was arrested this morning in connection with the human trafficking ring, has been remanded until December 13, 2022 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

He was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court after the CID arrested him upon his arrival at the BIA in Katunayake earlier today (November 29).