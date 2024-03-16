Emergency call center for Tamil-speaking community launched in Vavuniya

An emergency call center dedicated to the Tamil-speaking community, especially in the North and the East, was launched in Vavuniya on Saturday (March 16).

The police media division announced that the Tamil-speaking community can contact the call center via hotline 107 to seek assistance of any sort.

The hotline, introduced under the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was inaugurated in Vavuniya by Public Security Minister Tiran Alles and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon at the office of the Vavuniya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).