Emergency, curfew ruse to protect rulers – Anura

The state of emergency that was declared and the curfew imposed was not to protect the people but to protect political leaders, MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

Addressing the media at JVP Headquarters yesterday, he said the people are stressed because of the prevailing situation and they expressed their sentiments through protests.

Dissanayake said the people have a democratic right to express themselves and that they should not be prevented from doing so.

“People are protesting peacefully, and there is nothing that can be done to stop them,” he said.

Dissanayake said steps taken by the President were to silence citizens. Public reaction is because they understand how despicable the president’s control has become.

“These are repressive laws enacted to silence people. At the moment, the public is under severe pressure,” he said.

Dissanayake said when the public protests against unjust control and the Government responds in such a manner, then, the situation escalates. He was referring to the ongoing power cuts.

“Power cuts of two hours have been extended now for 10 hours”.

He said people have the right to protest against these unfavourable acts and that they should not be silenced.

Dissanayake also spoke of the arrests being made on 31 night at the Mirihana protest.

“All protesters arrested should be released as they have the right to speak out against harassment,” he said.

He also noted that members of the JVP have also been started protests throughout the country and that some of their members have also being arrested, he urged the authorities to release them.

He added that the President’s call to the “Forces” to control the situation shows how scared he actually is and how he tries to silence the people without providing them with solutions.

He said the JVP will stand with the people for their rights and for democracy.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Aloka Kasturiarachchi)