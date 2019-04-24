Emergency Regulations have been passed without a vote in the parliament a short while ago.

On April 22nd the National Security Council decided to Gazette the anti-terrorism legal clauses under Emergency Regulations.

The President’s Media Division said the Gazette notification will grant additional powers to security forces to ensure public safety in the country.

Under emergency regulations, security forces can carry out search operations without warrants and detain suspects without charges.

The Gazette, issued by the President with effect from midnight on the 22nd (April) was presented at the Parliament on the 23rd (April) and the debate on it took place at the parliament from 10 am today (24).