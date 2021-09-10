Emergency should be lifted forthwith – Ruwan

Emergency regulations should be lifted as it has failed to reduce the prices of essential items, even after a week has passed since the imposition of the law, UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene said yesterday.

“Emergency has been a failure as the people has not benefited from it, although the government claimed that it would,” Mr. Wijewardene said during a meeting with party seniors last afternoon.

“Late President J. R. Jayewaedene imposed emergency regulations during the cyclone disaster in 1978 and Former President imposed the same laws during the 2004 Tsunami and people benefited from both instances. However, it has not happened this time,” he added.

Mr. Wijewardene questioned as to how State Minister Siripala Gamlath remained in his post at a time when a rice mill belonging to him was raided and stocks of paddy were seized. He also said the sugar shortage was not caused by hiding the stocks illegally but because of a Dollar shortage prevailing for importation.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)