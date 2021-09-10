Health staff lack facilities – Tilvin

The JVP says health staff, committed to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus, are compelled to withdraw from services due to poor health facilities in performing their duties.

JVP Chief Secretary Tilvin Silva speaking to media yesterday said the government has failed to intervene and mitigate the coronavirus.

He charged that through the formation of Task Forces, the government is merely engaging in politics.

Silva said the government has failed to provide the required equipment and medicine in a streamlined manner and has also failed to scientifically make decisions.

(Source: News Radio)