Energy Minister confirms electricity bills will increase from January

Electricity tariffs would definitely be increased from January 2023, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said today (December 21).

A detailed report on the matter will be submitted at the first Cabinet meeting of next year scheduled for the 02nd of January, the Minister added.

Reportedly, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, in his capacity as the Power & Energy Minister, is taking necessary legal measures in this regard along with the Cabinet of Ministers.