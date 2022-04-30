Energy Minister instructs CPSTL to immediately register new suppliers for fuel distribution

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera has instructed The Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) to immediately open up registration for new suppliers to transport Fuel and to cancel the registration of suppliers who fail to report to duty.

Trains, government owned bowsers, fuel station owned bowsers and private hired bowsers who are not on strike will continue services, the minister said.

He said a total of 381 bowsers were used for fuel deliveries today as at 4:00 pm. Sufficient Auto Diesel, Super Diesel, Petrol Octane 92 and Kerosene have been released to the fuel stations which are in stock.

However, he said there is a limited stock of Octane 95 Petrol.

Earlier, the Sri Lanka Petroleum Private Tanker Owners’ Association has decided to withdraw from fuel transport services with effect from midnight today (April 30).