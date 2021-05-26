Engage in religious discourse at home – Prime Minister

As COVID-19 has hampered the Vesak celebrations, commemorate it giving priority to understand the Buddhist teachings in a more pragmatic way, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said in his Vesak Poya Day message.

He requested the public to engage in Prathipatti Pooja at home during this year’s Vesak, adding that properly understanding the Dhamma preached by the Buddha provides an invaluable support to face challenges in this difficult period.

He pointed out the escalation of COVID-19 situation hindered the Government’s plans of celebrating Vesak on a high note centering the Nagadeepa Raja Maha Viharaya in Jaffna.

“However, the pandemic is not an obstacle to observe the Vesak in a meaningful manner.

The discipline practiced through Buddhist teachings have helped our people to stand up as a proud nation in the world. Buddhism fosters national harmony and religious co-existence and helps all communities to live together,” the PM noted.