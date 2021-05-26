U.S. Government donates Rs. 13 million worth PCR test kits to Sri Lanka

The U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka donated 4,700 PCR test kits worth Rs.13 million to the Ministry of Health yesterday (25).

The Director of Indo-Pacific Development Group, Bradley Elder, handed over the donation to State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana at the Health Ministry yesterday (25) and the State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle was also present at this occasion.

Mr. Bradley Elder stated that the U.S. Government has supported Sri Lanka in tackling the spread of COVID-19 from the beginning and would continue to do so to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries and simultaneously to eradicate the Coronavirus.

The donation was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief while the U.S. Embassy has coordinated the purchase and delivery of supplies.

The Ministry of Health will distribute these PCR test kits to laboratories island-wide that are conducting PCR tests.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretaries to State Ministry Saman Ratnayake and Amal Harsha de Silva were also present at this occasion.