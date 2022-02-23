Essential goods required for three months are in the country – Basil

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa says based on data available with the Sri Lanka Customs, essential goods that are required for three months have entered the country.

Speaking during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat, Minister Rajapaksa said measures have been taken to supply all essential items without any shortage.

The Finance Minister said they do not have data pertaining to distribution of goods to various areas, but according to the Customs and details from wholesalers, he can confirm that goods adequate for three months are available in the market at present.

He acknowledges that certain goods that are available in a particular area may not be available in others due to various reasons.

Minister Basil Rajapaksa said they will introduce a mechanism to obtain regional information through district and divisional secretariats.

He also claimed that if sellers are not releasing goods or imposing conditions to sell certain items, they could be punished.

The Finance Minister said such activities are a punishable offense under the Consumer Protection Act.

(Source: News Radio)