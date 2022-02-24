Veteran journalist Sunil Madhawa Premathilaka passes away

Veteran journalist Sunil Madhawa Premathilaka passed away last night (February 23).

He was aged 77 years at the time of his demise.

One of his most popular works was the Diary of a Truth-Seeker.

In addition, he has translated several books, including Crying for Literary Freedom, America America, Carolina’s Diary, and Mohamed Ali.

He was recently awarded the ‘Kalabhushana’ State Award.

Late Sunil Madhava Premathilaka is the son of Meemana Premathilaka, a great Poet of the Colombo era.

The remains of Premathilaka are currently at the Thalangama Hospital.