Ethugalpura Gateway: Second phase of Central Expressway declared open

The second phase of the Central Expressway (E-04) from Mirigama to Kurunegala (Ethugalpura Gateway) was declared open for the public today (January 15).

The event was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 40.91 km stretch of road features four lanes and five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

It was constructed at a cost of Rs. 137 billion.