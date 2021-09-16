EU delegation to visit Sri Lanka for talks on GSP+ concessions

A delegation of the European Union is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on September 27, the Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage said.

The EU envoys are expected to engage in discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities on the GSP Plus concessions.

Sri Lanka has secured tariff free access to markets in the European Union under the GSP plus after it agreed to implement various international conventions on human rights and good governance.

Recently, the European Parliament also passed a resolution calling for the European Commission to nix the facility for Sri Lanka unless it makes tangible progress in this regard.

The delegation will stay in Sri Lanka till October 4.