A former LTTE member was arrested with four firearms and a stock of ammunition by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) in Palei, Kilinochchi yesterday, Police said.

The 40-year-old suspect from Karanthai has been arrested by officials of the TID unit in Vavuniya.

The TID officials had recovered a shotgun, a pistol, two Galkatas weapons, two swords and 126 live bullets in his possession at the time of the arrest.

According to security forces, the arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the TID unit in Vavuniya.

TID are conducting further investigations on the matter.