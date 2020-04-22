Former Leader of the House Lakshman Kiriella has deemed the 2nd of March Presidential Proclamation issued to dissolve the Eighth Parliament, invalid, and has requested Former Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya to reconvene the previous Parliament.

Former Minister Kiriella said although the gazette had declared the election day as the 25th of April, now the Parliamentary Election has been postponed to the 20th of June.

He therefore said the Speaker who has powers to reconvene Parliament, should immediately announce a day for a fresh sitting.

Speaking to media in Kandy, Former Minister Lakshman Kiriella said a similar incident occurred in 2018 where the dissolution was deemed illegal and the Speaker had convened the Parliament and allowed the incumbent government to function.

The Former Parliamentarian said as a responsible opposition they are willing to approve required funds and new legislation to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

(Source: News Radio)