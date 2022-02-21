Face masks can go, if immunisation target is reached – Health DG

If the immunization of all the people in the country reaches the desired level following adequate administration of the COVID-19 booster dose, authorities are prepared to do away with the current health regulations including the face mask rule, Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.

He added that in order to achieve this, people should take the booster dose without delay.

He said that 6,372,961 people in the country have already taken the booster dose and more people should take this dose to reach the target of 70 percent.

Of the 635,606 people in the country who have been infected with the COVID virus, 596,891 have been cured.

