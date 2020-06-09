Face masks not mandatory when exercising – Ministry of Health

It is not mandatory to wear a face masks when exercising or using walking paths, the Ministry of Health said.

However, it is important to maintain social distancing, Its Deputy Director General Dr. Paba Palihawadana said.

She said face masks will be necessary at meetings, when using public transport, when shopping and when inside closed spaces with many people in it.

She also reminded the public to ensure to wear face masks covering both nose and mouth.

(Source: News First)