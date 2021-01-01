New Year is a hopeful time for all of us and as we bid farewell to 2020, we must welcome the New Year with renewed strength and determination, states Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his New Year message.

The message:

“We are grateful for the support extended by the people of Sri Lanka for our Government to create an inclusive and safe country for all Sri Lankans. During the short tenure of our Government, we take great pride in being able to address public grievances, and work towards the betterment of our people. After five years of political stagnation, we were able to restart many endeavours aimed at enhancing our social and economic growth, while fighting the multifaceted challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I commend the dedication of our frontline staff fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers, the Armed Forces, Police and Security, Government officials and volunteers have helped in mitigating the impact of this unprecedented challenge. While 2020 was a difficult year for all of us in Sri Lanka and around the world, it has been a true test of our spirit.

The people of Sri Lanka have shown their true mettle in these difficult times, and as we reflect back on this year, let us all believe that brighter days are ahead of us.

Even though our challenges remain great, the Sri Lankan spirit and perseverance remains greater, and it is this strength that will enable us to overcome the obstacles of this global pandemic as a nation and inspire our future generations. I wish you all a very happy, safe and prosperous New Year.