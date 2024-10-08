Farmers in Sri Lanka to receive fertilizer subsidy starting Monday

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 4:12 pm

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Vijitha Herath, announced that the Rs. 25,000 fertilizer subsidy for paddy farmers will commence in the Ampara District next Monday (October 14).

He made this announcement today (October 8) during the press briefing on Cabinet decisions.

He said, “The main cultivation season is starting. By next Monday, the people of the Ampara District will receive this enhanced fertilizer subsidy. Following that, it will be systematically distributed to farmers in Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Mahiyanganaya, and the Mahaweli zones.”