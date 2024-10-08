Oct 08 2024 October 8, 2024 October 8, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Farmers in Sri Lanka to receive fertilizer subsidy starting Monday

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 4:12 pm

Paddy farmers spray fertilizer

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Vijitha Herath, announced that the Rs. 25,000 fertilizer subsidy for paddy farmers will commence in the Ampara District next Monday (October 14).

He made this announcement today (October 8) during the press briefing on Cabinet decisions.

He said, “The main cultivation season is starting. By next Monday, the people of the Ampara District will receive this enhanced fertilizer subsidy. Following that, it will be systematically distributed to farmers in Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Mahiyanganaya, and the Mahaweli zones.”

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY