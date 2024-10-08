Sri Lanka appoints U.D.N. Jayaweera as new Commissioner General of Excise

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2024 - 11:32 am

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved the appointment of a new Commissioner General for the Department of Excise, effective immediately.

This proposal was endorsed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who serves as the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, Policy Formulation, Planning, and Tourism.

The President has decided to terminate the services of J.M. Gunasiri, who was recently working as the Commissioner General of Excise on a contract basis.

The Excise Department is the primary revenue collection agency for the government, and its efficiency and good governance significantly impact government revenue.

Therefore, it is crucial to provide strong leadership to the department to meet future challenges and achieve revenue targets.

The new Commissioner General, U.D.N. Jayaweera, is a Special Grade officer of the Inland Revenue Service. He is currently serving as an Additional Secretary (Agency Coordination II) at the Presidential Secretariat.